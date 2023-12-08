Good Samaritan helping crash victims dies after being hit by passing car

TULSA, Okla. — A Good Samaritan helping a driver involved in a crash was struck and killed by a passing car Friday.

Police said an employee at a nearby business went to help a driver and passenger who crashed near Pine and Mingo when he was hit by a car around 4 a.m.

The Good Samaritan was taken to the hospital where he later died, police said.

Police said the driver involved in the deadly crash is cooperating with investigators.

Police said Mingo is closed while they investigate.

No other injuries were reported.