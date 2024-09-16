Local

Glenpool man sentenced to 12 years for deadly 2022 stabbing

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

Richard Allen Harris (Tulsa County Jail)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

GLENPOOL, Okla. — A Glenpool man was sentenced to 12 years in prison for fatally stabbing another man in 2022.

29-year-old Richard Allen Harris was arrested in November 2022 after Glenpool Police responded to a stabbing call near 138th and Elm and found Roy Baker unresponsive and Harris covered in blood.

Baker was pronounced dead and Harris was arrested and charged with the deadly stabbing.

In May, a jury found Harris guilty of first-degree manslaughter. He was sentenced last Tuesday to 12 years in prison with credit for time served.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!