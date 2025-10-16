Getaway driver in murder of Tulsa police sergeant to be released from prison

The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed to KRMG Matthew Hall will be released from prison on Friday.

Hall was convicted in 2021 of Accessory to a Felony after he served as the getaway driver for David Ware. Ware was convicted and sentenced to death for fatally shooting Tulsa Police Sergeant Craig Johnson and badly injuring Tulsa Police Officer Aurash Zarkeshan during a traffic stop on June 29th, 2020.

According to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections, Hall was sentenced to 12 years for Accessory to Felony, which is an “enhanced” crime, not a minimum sentence crime. This means he can earn more credits per month, up to 60 credits.

Hall will be released Friday with his sentence considered complete, ODOC said.

ODOC said an inmate typically serves around one-third of their sentence length.

Body camera footage showed Ware place a call to Hall asking him for help during the traffic stop. Hall arrived on the scene while Ware was struggling with the officers.

After shots were fired, Ware got into Hall’s vehicle and the two drove away.

According to the state department of corrections, 34-year-old Hall has been held in Howard McLeod Correction Center in Atoka since April 9th, 2021.