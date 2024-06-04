Local

Gas prices plunge overnight

By Crystal Kelly

Kum &Go

By Crystal Kelly

TULSA, Okla. — The pain at the pump is a little less this morning.

Gas prices plunged about 10 cents overnight.

AAA says the average cost for a tank of gas yesterday in Oklahoma was around $3.03 a gallon.

This morning, QuikTrip has their gas listed for $2.93.

Casey’s is also posting lower prices, matching QT at $2.93.

Your best bargain of the morning is at Kum & Go. Their prices rank the lowest at $2.91 a gallon.

The national average for a gallon of gas in Oklahoma last week was $3.07 a gallon.

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!