Gas prices plunge overnight

TULSA, Okla. — The pain at the pump is a little less this morning.

Gas prices plunged about 10 cents overnight.

AAA says the average cost for a tank of gas yesterday in Oklahoma was around $3.03 a gallon.

This morning, QuikTrip has their gas listed for $2.93.

Casey’s is also posting lower prices, matching QT at $2.93.

Your best bargain of the morning is at Kum & Go. Their prices rank the lowest at $2.91 a gallon.

The national average for a gallon of gas in Oklahoma last week was $3.07 a gallon.

©2024 Cox Media Group