Future of FreedomFest fireworks show in doubt over funding concerns

Tulsa’s biggest Independence Day fireworks show may be in jeopardy due to funding issues.

The event is hosted by the River Parks Authority and Executive Director Jeff Edwards told the Tulsa City Council Wednesday night there’s been an uptick in how much it costs to put on the event and a downtick in private donations.

“Our board will actively have to discuss whether we can continue to host FreedomFest for Tulsa.” Edwards said.

Edwards told councilors the event is 100% privately funded, but that the City Council has previously waived the fee for providing police services.

He said he’s unsuccessfully sought public funding to support the event for the past few years.

“Two years in a row I’ve been turned down public supported funding for FreedomFest.” Edwards added.

According to the River Parks Authority, just over half of their funding comes from private donations. The rest is split between the City of Tulsa and Tulsa County.

Edwards said a reduction in public funding could mean cuts in other areas too. He mentioned the mowing schedule, trail lighting and public restrooms as areas that could see cuts.

Edwards provided KRMG with the following statement:

“The 2025 FreedomFest fireworks event will take place as planned, continuing the tradition enjoyed by our community in previous years. Recent discussions with city council regarding budget impacts relate to 2026 and beyond. If operational funding for River Parks is significantly reduced in the future, the Board of Trustees will be forced to evaluate all programs and events, including FreedomFest, as part of a broader review to determine what can be maintained under tighter budget constraints. River Parks Authority maintains a strong and collaborative partnership with the City of Tulsa, and we remain committed to working together to maximize resources for park users and community events.” -Jeff Edwards, River Parks Authority Executive Director