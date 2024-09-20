Free pet vaccinations at Tulsa Zoo as part of Operation Pit Stop

TULSA, Okla. — Pet owners can get their pets vaccinated for free this weekend at the Tulsa Zoo.

The Humane Society of Tulsa and Wings of Rescue are teaming up for “Operation Pit Stop.”

Saturday and Sunday, pet owners can take advantage of free vaccines as long as they pre-register their pets.

Pet owners can pre-register here.

The mobile veterinary teams will be available at the Tulsa Zoo at the far north end of the parking lot from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

More low-cost resources for pet owners can be found here.