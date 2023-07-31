Fort Gibson fire captain dead after Muskogee County crash

FORT GIBSON, Okla. — A Fort Gibson fire captain is dead after a crash in Muskogee County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday on N. 3 Mile Road near E. Dawson Road, about 3 miles east of Fort Gibson.

According to OHP, 47-year-old Brian Karnes of Fort Gibson was driving a 1994 Jeep Wrangler north on N. 3 Mile Road when he went off the road to the east, hit a tree, and overturned.

OHP said Karnes was pronounced dead due to injuries from the collision.

OHP is still investigating the cause of the collision.

OHP said Karnes was not wearing a seat belt.

In a social media post, the Fort Gibson Fire Department said Karnes was a Captain with the Department and served nearly 26 years.

“Brian dedicated almost 26 years to the Fort Gibson Fire Department, and will always be remembered as a dedicated servant to our community. Our thoughts, prayers, and deepest condolences are with his family and friends,” the Department said.