Former Tulsa School Board member Dr. Jerry Griffin announces bid for State Superintendent

TULSA, Okla. — Former Tulsa School Board Member Dr. Jerry Griffin announced he’s running for State Superintendent.

Griffin sent out a press release, saying he is “running for bold leadership for all Oklahoma children. It’s time to put education back in the hands of educators, strengthen our schools, and prepare students for a future of success.”

In his release, he says his goals will include: Restoring academic excellence and investing in teachers, bringing modern solutions and real accountability to education leadership, and strengthening partnerships between schools, families, and communities.

Grffin says educators agree that reading comprehension is one of the root causes of poor student performance. In his release, he proposes a reading-centric education model designed to build strong literacy skills as the foundation of all learning.

“Reading is the root of the root,” Griffin stated. “An education model that puts reading at the center is the only solution. If we want better outcomes in math, science, and critical thinking, we must start with literacy first.”