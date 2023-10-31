Former Tulsa Public Schools employee changes plea in wire fraud lawsuit

TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa Public Schools employee was back in court on Monday for a change of plea after he was accused of embezzling thousands from the school district.

Devin Fletcher originally pleaded not guilty but changed his plea on Monday morning.

Fletcher changed his plea to guilty for his part in wire fraud while employed at Tulsa Public Schools.

His lawyer, Brett Swab, said Fletcher is taking full responsibility.

Fletcher is now awaiting sentencing, which can be up to 20 years and include some type of fine regarding restitution.

Swab said Fletcher wants to pay it back.

Fletcher’s sentencing could take up to a year because of the backlog of cases, according to Swab.

In the meantime, Fletcher will be home for the holidays and is employed.

Tulsa Public Schools provided a statement after Fletcher left court on Monday:

“Tulsa Public Schools is thankful for the excellent work of the United States Attorney’s Office and federal law enforcement in seeking justice for the students and families of our district.

We recognize the defendant’s admission of responsibility in today’s guilty plea and await the important sentencing phase of the matter.

The financial security of the district is of the utmost importance. The success of our justice system and the additional financial safeguards put in place by the district will undoubtedly deter any future financial misdealing.”