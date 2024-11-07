Former Tulsa Goodwill employee convicted of rape

TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa Goodwill employee, Mark Davenport, was convicted of two charges of rape by instrumentation.

In June 2023, Davenport turned himself in for sex crimes involving a woman who worked under his care at Goodwill.

Tulsa Police said that the victim is known to have intellectual disabilities and was employed by Goodwill through contracts from the state.

According to an arrest affidavit, the victim told police that Davenport told her to go to the bathroom where the alleged abuse happened. The documents also said he told her not to tell anyone.

The documents go on to say they were out of camera view and when they leave the bathroom her jacket appeared to be unzipped and her clothing disheveled.

The documents said he was the woman’s job coach and that she only had the mental capacity of an 11 or 12-year-old.

On Monday, Davenport entered a plea of no contest and waived his right to a trial.

He was sentenced to 40 years in total, but will only serve 20 years in prison because the other 20 years will be suspended.