Former Tulsa fireman sentenced to 23 years for child sexual abuse material, Peeping Tom

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff
Courtney Willie Robinson
TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa fireman and owner of Tapered Barber Shop, Courtney Robinson, was sentenced to 23 years on Tuesday after being found guilty on 21 counts of child pornography and Peeping Tom.

Court documents said Robinson placed multiple hidden cameras in the bathroom and bedrooms of his Tulsa home between Aug. 9 and Aug. 12, 2023, during a family celebration.

Robinson was found guilty of 10 counts of child pornography and 11 counts of Peeping Tom in April.

He was sentenced to 23 years in prison on Tuesday and was ordered to register as a sex offender.

