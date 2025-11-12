Former Tulsa firefighter sentenced to prison in 2020 for bank robberies, pleads guilty to atttempted

TULSA, Okla. — A former Tulsa fire captain who pleaded guilty to robbing two Oklahoma banks in 2020, has now pleaded guilty to another bank robbery charge this month.

According to court documents Jerry Ray Brown, 47, waived his right to a jury trial and entered a guilty plea of attempted bank robbery last week. Brown states in the document that he attempted to rob the FNB Community Bank in Choctaw on March 28, 2025.

According to an affidavit, Brown walked into the bank, approached the bank teller desk and placed a large duffel bag on the counter demanding money from the person behind the counter, who was a plain-clothes off duty police officer working security for the bank. The officer pulled out his firearm and confronted Brown, who then fled from the bank.

Detectives reviewd surveillance video from the bank parking lot and discovered a silver Nissan Altima speeding away from the bank. Officers identified the car using FLOCK cameras as being registered to his child’s.

In April a search warrant was issued for Brown. He was later arrested in May.

Brown pled guilty to robbing Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook on March 12, 2020, and Exchange Bank in Sperry on May 7, 2020. He was sentenced to 51 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release. He was release from prison in October 2024.