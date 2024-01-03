Former Tulsa police officer accused of rape fails to appear in court on new sexual assault charge

UPDATE (1/2/23; 4:32 p.m.) — Deangelo Reyes, the former Tulsa Police officer charged with rape and forced sodomy, was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, but failed to show up. A bench warrant has been issued.

FOX23 reached out to Reyes’ attorney, Andrea Brown and received this statement:

“I was shocked and immediately concerned for Deangelo when he was not in court as scheduled. His failure to appear and respond to my calls and texts is completely out of character. His family and friends are worried sick for him, his girlfriend filed a missing persons report the morning he was due in court, and I have spoken with law enforcement, who are doing what they can to ascertain what has happened to him.”

Tulsa Police announced Deangelo Reyes, a former Tulsa Police officer, has been charged with forcible sodomy.

This is an additional charge along with the first degree rape charge he goes to court for in March 2024.

Reyes was first charged with rape in June of 2022 after he was accused of sexually assaulting someone while on duty.

Police said they found an additional victim in the past few months bringing forth the new charge from an alleged incident back in July 2020.

Court records say the new victim was found by searching through phone records that revealed the alleged victim was disabled.

The victim suffered from major neuro cognitive disorder, secondary to severe traumatic brain injury, from a car accident that left her in a coma for three weeks.

Records indicate she was significantly disabled, functioning at a 5th to 6th grade level.

Court Records saying that she met Reyes while jogging where he asked for her phone number.

All while in police uniform, records allege that she would not want to have sex with Reyes and that the only way to get him to go away would be to give him sexual favors.

The victim also alleges that Reyes was aggressive and would hold her down.

Reyes was arrested and booked into Tulsa County jail. This is an ongoing investigation.

©2024 Cox Media Group