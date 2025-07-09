Former Owasso police detective arrested, accused of lewd proposal to child

A former Owasso police detective, who was terminated from the department, has been arrested.

Jail records show Michael Dwain Denton was arrested on Wednesday, facing a felony charge of Lewd Proposal to a Minor.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Denton, 59, asked a four-year-old girl if she wanted to touch his private parts.

The affidavit said the child was at Denton’s house in Sperry in January 2025 visiting a family friend, Denton’s step-daughter. The child told her mother Denton was using the bathroom outside when the incident occurred, the document said.

The affidavit states the child did not touch Denton and that he drove her home afterward, telling her not to tell her mother.

Denton has been in the news before, most recently when a neighbor said Denton shot and killed his dog. Read that story here .