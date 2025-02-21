Former OSU president Kayse Shrum set to return as tenured faculty

Former Oklahoma State president Dr. Kayse Shrum is returning to OSU as a tenured faculty member.

In her resignation letter, Shrum requested a sabbatical that will last until the end of the academic year on June 30.

Shrum returns to the OSU Center for Health Sciences starting July 1.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve as the president of Oklahoma State University. I believe during my tenure I have set the university on a course to a bright future. We have experienced record enrollment, student retention rates, research funding, and philanthropic support. I cherish the relationships I have made with students, staff, faculty, alumni and donors. I will carry my positive memories with me into my next chapter. I derived great joy from my interactions with students, and it is my hope that they have been inspired to dream big.”

Shrum announced her resignation on February 5. OSU named Dr. James Hess to serve as interim president.