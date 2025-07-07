Former ODOT contractor indicted for felony embezzlement

A former contractor who worked with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation has been indicted on a felony embezzlement charge.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Jacob Paul McElhaney stole ODOT computer equipment and components worth more than $15,000 while he was working with the agency between September of 2023 and December of 2024. The indictment said McElhaney sold the gear and pocketed the money.

“Public employees and contractors who abuse their positions of trust to steal from Oklahoma taxpayers will be held accountable,” said Attorney General Gentner Drummond. “This case demonstrates our office’s commitment to protecting state resources and ensuring that those who violate the public trust face the full force of the law.”

According to the attorney general’s office, McElhaney faces up to eight years in prison and a fine up to $10,000.

The AG’s office said McElhaney turned himself in after the indictment.