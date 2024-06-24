Former KRMG host John Erling to be inducted into Tulsa Hall of Fame

The Tulsa Historical Society & Museum has announced its 2024 inductees into the Tulsa Hall of Fame.

Among those being honored is longtime KRMG morning host John Erling.

After leaving KRMG, Erling founded Voices of Oklahoma , an oral history podcast featuring Oklahomans from all walks of life.

Erling recently joined KRMG Morning News Host Dan Potter on The Damp Otter Files to talk about his radio career and more.

Dan Potter and John Erling

Other inductees into the Tulsa Hall of Fame include: Samuel Combs III, Pat Crofts, Michelle Hardesty, and Marcia and Phil Mitchell.

The group will join more than 200 other Tulsans inducted in the last 38 years. Their names will be added to the Tulsa Hall of Fame inside the Sam Travis Mansion in midtown Tulsa.

A ceremony will be held on October 7, 2024 at Southern Hills Country Club. The event serves as a fundraising event for the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum.

