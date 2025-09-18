Former Inola teacher arrested for possession of child sexual abuse material

ROGERS COUNTY -- The Rogers County Sheriff’s Office arrested a former Inola teacher on complaints of possession of child pornography and sending inappropriate messages to a student.

Former Inola High School Band Director Brennan Marcotte was arrested Thursday for possession of child pornography and lewd proposals to a minor under the age of 16, however, records show he has only been charged with possession of child pornography.

While Marcotte was still employed at Inola, school administrators were alerted to Marcotte’s communication with a 14-year old student that police say were “grooming” conversations. Administrators were also alerted to complaints from another student that had already graduated.

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said during the investigation, deputies found 40 images of young women and girls, and some appeared to be AI-generated.

“We were able, with the school’s help, to get Marcotte out of that school when we did,” Walton said.

Marcotte resigned over the summer after he was confronted by school administrators.