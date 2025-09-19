Former “American Idol” contestant pleads guilty to possessing child sex abuse material

A former “American Idol” contestant, remembered for being kissed by Katy Perry during his audition, pleaded guilty to possessing child sex abuse material.

Tulsa Police arrested 28-year-old Benjamin Glaze back in October.

Police say they began investigating Glaze when a mental health counselor told them he confessed to a child pornography addiction.

Investigators reportedly recovered a smartphone with more than seven hundred images and videos of child sexual abuse material.

A judge sentenced Glaze to 25 years — 15 years in prison and 10 years suspended. Glaze must also register as a sex offender.