Flooding shuts down highways into Skiatook

Flooding from the ongoing rainfall is closing down some highways around the state.

Two main routes into Skiatook have been cut off.

ODOT has closed down Highway 20 at Bird Creek just east of Skiatook, as well as Highway 11 from 136th Street North to the Tulsa-Washington county line.

That’s also due to Bird Creek flooding.

In Okmulgee County, ODOT says Highway 75-A is closed at the railroad bridge north of Beggs and Highway 16 is closed at the railroad bridge east of Beggs.