Flash flooding turns Tulsa roadways into waterways, with more heavy rain possible in coming days

Brief, but heavy, rainfall led to some dangerous driving conditions late Monday morning, and with the ground saturated and more rain on the way, safety officials want drivers to take precautions.

At times Monday water managed to get deep enough at the intersection of South Sheridan Road and East 43rd Street to leave several motorists stranded when they tried to drive through.

One driver told KRMG he was following another, larger vehicle and thought he could make it through, but instead his engine stalled and firefighters had to push him out of the water, and onto a nearby parking lot entrance.

A pickup pulling a trailer also stalled out in the intersection, and a city worker told KRMG three or four more vehicles got struck in the high water, but the drivers were able to restart their engines and drive away after they were extracted.

Tulsa firefighter and TFD spokesman Andy Little spoke with our KRMG reporter at the scene.

“You know, it seems like everybody kind of thinks ‘well, my car can make it, I’ll be okay, I’m in a hurry,’ whatever the reason,” Little said. “That’s why we always say, if you can’t see the roadway you should not be driving through it.”

He said drivers also can get into serious trouble quickly if there’s a roadside ditch, and they don’t realize they’re drifting off the actual roadway until it’s too late.

Unfortunately, those situations can often leading to drownings.

More rain is expected in the metro over the next couple of days, and with the ground already well-saturated, low-lying areas will quickly fill with water.

Drivers are urged to take precautions, slow down to help prevent hydroplaning, keep their headlights on so they’re more visible to other drivers, and of course avoid driving into high water.