Five Owasso Seniors Named National Merit Semifinalists

OWASSO, Okla. - Owasso High School announced Tuesday that seniors Ty Elias, Sean Gunter, Mallory Sepulveda, Addison Welborn and Austin Yowell were named by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation as being among the approximately 16,000 Semifinalists in the 71st annual National Merit Scholarship Program.

The group will have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 6,930 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $26 million that will be offered in the Spring of 2026.

“We are incredibly proud of Ty, Sean, Mallory, Addison and Austin for being named National Merit Semifinalists,” Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Margaret Coates said. “This honor reflects their hard work, dedication, and academic excellence, as well as the support of their families and teachers. They exemplify what it means to ‘Be Your Best,’ and we are excited to celebrate this remarkable achievement with them.”

All National Merit Scholarship winners will be selected from the group of Finalists, which will be announced in February 2026. Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference.

National Merit Scholarship winners of 2026 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. These scholarship recipients will join more than 389,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.