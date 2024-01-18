First Whataburger officially opens in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — Bartlesville’s first Whataburger restaurant opened Wednesday.

Along with food, the new restaurant on SE Washington Blvd off Highway 75 is expected to bring more than 100 jobs to the community.

Ordering options include mobile ordering, curbside pickup, and delivery along with a double drive-thru lane that serves breakfast from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

“We’re thrilled about opening in Bartlesville and bringing a round-the-clock spot for our friends north of Tulsa,” said Operating Partner Luther Franklin. “Our commitment is to deliver great food and good times whenever a craving strikes.”

This is the 1,001st Whataburger. This is the ninth opening in just over a year by the franchisee, WAB Venture.