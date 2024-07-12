First victim identified in Tulsa Race Massacre

TULSA — DNA profiles were constructed of remains that have been underground for over a century.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says the first set of remains are C.L. Daniel who served in World War One.

Mayor Bynum says Daniel was killed in the massacre and the family didn’t know his whereabouts until today.

The City of Tulsa’s search for victims at Oaklawn Cemetery from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre continues.

Intermountain Forensics is the laboratory assisting the City with DNA analysis for the investigation.