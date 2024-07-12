Local

First victim identified in Tulsa Race Massacre

By April Hill

Second Tulsa Race Massacre graves excavation will begin Wednesday (FOX23 News)

By April Hill

TULSA — DNA profiles were constructed of remains that have been underground for over a century.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum says the first set of remains are C.L. Daniel who served in World War One.

Mayor Bynum says Daniel was killed in the massacre and the family didn’t know his whereabouts until today.

The City of Tulsa’s search for victims at Oaklawn Cemetery from the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre continues.

Intermountain Forensics is the laboratory assisting the City with DNA analysis for the investigation.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!