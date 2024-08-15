First Republican state lawmaker calls for Hiett to resign from Corporation Commission

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A Republican state lawmaker is the first state legislator to call for the resignation of Oklahoma Corporation Commissioner Todd Hiett (R).

State Representative J.J. Humphrey (R-Lane) said there are talks happening at the state capitol about forming a panel to investigate the possible impeachment of Hiett if he does not voluntarily leave his position.

Hiett has already been facing calls for impeachment and his resignation since it was discovered in a Kansas Corporation Commission report that Hiett was allegedly intoxicated and began groping a man during a regulatory conference in Minnesota back in June. Those calls came from Oklahoma House Democrats and Commissioner Bob Anthony. This is the first time a state legislator has joined those calls.

“He knows what he’s done,” Humphrey said. “He knows whether these are true or not. He’s already admitted to one, but I would say that one incident would warrant his resignation. Again, I would request, do the right thing and resign.”

Humphrey said more allegations are being handed over to state lawmakers of drunken incidents on other out of state trips Hiett took in his official capacity for years, but the public has not been privy to those details yet and some of them need further examination before they are released.

“He has embarrassed himself, but most importantly, he has embarrassed the State of Oklahoma acting this way in his official position,” Humphrey said.

Hiett stepped down as chairman of the commission, but he did not resign from his position as commissioner while he seeks treatment for alcohol addiction.

Hiett said he does not remember the incident, but he did admit to a problem with alcohol dependency. FOX23 News reached out to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission’s media relations office for a new comment but has not heard back yet.

“I remain committed to serving my constituents, and fulfilling my duties with dedication and professionalism,” Heitt said before he handed over the commission’s chairmanship to Commissioner Kim David. “I ask for the public’s understanding and patience as any investigation proceeds and I work extra hard to assure the people’s trust in me.”

Oklahoma House Democrats have already called for Governor Kevin Stitt to call for a special session to investigate and potentially impeach Hiett for the allegation that is now public, and Commissioner Bob Anthony called for Hiett’s resignation from the commission saying the image of the commission had been tarnished by the allegation. Anthony also said he was concerned the man who was allegedly groped does business before the commission Hiett still sits on, and the board would be put in a difficult position during future business.

The call to resign comes one day after sexual assault survivors spoke before the commission citing the need for a complete and thorough investigation, which is what David has called for an outside agency to do.

But Humphrey said he saw Hiett remaining on the board while seeking treatment as similar to a consolation prize, and he said simply stepping down as chairman was not good enough.

“Why should you get to behave like this in your official capacity and resign your chairmanship but keep your office?,” Humphrey asked. “He needs to resign and step down fully. It’s the right thing to do.”

Humphrey said there are multiple House Republican lawmakers who believe if Hiett does not voluntarily leave the board, it would be time to form a committee to investigate the possibility of impeachment. Humphrey said there is more evidence of an impeachable offense against Hiett than what his other House Republican colleagues are focusing on when it comes to State Superintendent Ryan Walters.

“We’re hearing there are many more incidents over the years in which he’s behaved this way,” Humphrey said. “There’s a few of us having serious discussions about forming a panel to investigate his impeachment and look into all of these allegations and take action if he won’t.”