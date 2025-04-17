First Pryority Bank expands lending practices for non-permanent U.S. residents despite recent policy

Due to recent changes in federal mortgage policies, FHA-insured loans are now illegal for non-permanent U.S. residents. However, a Pryor bank is stepping in to fill the void left by the new law.

The Federal Housing Administration (FHA) has officially barred ITIN (Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) borrowers from obtaining FHA-insured loans, but Frist Pryority Bank in Pryor is offering financing options for non-permanent U.S. residents. In a statement to KRMG, First Pryority Bank said they remain committed to serving the ITIN community and is actively strengthening its lending solutions to ensure continued homeownership opportunities.

This section of the community can find it challenging to get a home loan using traditional documentation, which they don’t often have. First Pryority Bank has offered ITIN loans for nearly seven years and understands how the process works.

First Pryority Bank Vice President, and Director of Mortgages Clay Carden said the bank will continue to offer ITIN loans as a suitable option for individuals who do not have a Social Security Number. These individuals now have a path toward homeownership despite not having traditional documentation like social a security number or proof of citizenship.

Carden said the bank recently helped a local doctor secure a home loan even though he isn’t a U.S. citizen yet.

“I personally helped a gentleman -- he’s a physician at Saint Francis hospital, and he’s been here two-and-a-half years, but he didn’t qualify for traditional mortgage lending because of his citizenship,” Carden said. “He didn’t have his permanent residence card at the time, but he’s got his tax ID number, he’s paying his taxes, and he’s registered with the government in good standing… This is a physician at a local hospital, treating patients, and he couldn’t buy this house except for this program.”

Carden said there are hundreds of stories just like this. He also said that the bank will soon open branches in Norman and Tulsa to make it even easier for this section of the community to be potential homeowners.

To get an ITIN loan, a borrower must first apply and receive an ITIN which is relatively easy. ITIN loans might require additional documentation to prove identity, and credit scores are more flexible compared to other loans. However, down payments can be higher with ITIN loans and usually hover around the 20-percent range.

First Pryority Bank is a self-funded, private institution and is determined to help potential homeowners that are on a pathway to citizenship.

