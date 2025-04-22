First of five ‘Community Conversations’ with Tulsa city leaders tonight at Hardesty Regional Library

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols and city leaders will be at Hardesty Regional Library today for the first of the City’s community conversations.

Mayor Nichols announced these conversations to allow residents to hear from the City and ask questions.

He told the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter that he thinks it’s important to communicate one-on-one with citizens.

“I think we all have to figure out what our part is in making Tulsa the best place to live,” Mayor Nichols said. “These community conversations are part of that. It’s part of that trust-building work but also the transparency that I’m really excited about.”

Today’s event will be held from 5:30 to 7:00 Tuesday night at Hardest Library near Memorial and the Creek Turnpike.

Each event will be held at the following locations:

South Tulsa - Tuesday, April 22, Hardesty Regional Library, Frossard Auditorium, 8316 E. 93rd St., Tulsa, OK 74133

