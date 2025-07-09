Fireworks fire victim dies after Tuskahoma explosion

Tuskahoma, Okla. — One of the five victims from the fireworks accident at the Choctaw Nation Capital Grounds in Tuskahoma has now died, according to his gofundme page.

The page says the money for 22-year-old Ely Smith, of Vian, will go toward funeral expenses.

The site says Smith suffered 3rd degree burns, two broken legs and a brain bleed.

Choctaw Nation Lighthorse Police say employees were delivering fireworks for the July 4th fireworks show when a fire ignited the fireworks.

The fire led to the cancellation of both the Jenks and Idabel Fireworks shows because the same crew was supposed to help with the fireworks at those locations.

According to the Keys Fire Department, one of their firefighters, Bradley Wallen, was hurt in the fire.