Firefighters respond to car fire in garage of Broken Arrow home

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Fire Department said a car caught on fire in the garage of a house on Monday.

BAFD said firefighters were called to the car fire near East 51st Street and South 209th East Avenue in the late afternoon.

The call quickly turned into a house fire after the garage caught on fire as crews were heading to the scene. Firefighters saw heavy smoke and fire coming from the garage and smoke coming from the roof when they arrived.

BAFD completed search and rescue and everyone was able to make it out of the house safely. Some of the fire had reached the attic, but crews were able to extinguish the flames before it spread further.