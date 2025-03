Firefighters are investigating after responding to a blaze at U.S. Central Golf Carts in Sapulpa on Friday morning.

Sapulpa Fire was on scene at the dealership, located near Route 66 and Burnett Street, which was visibly damaged from an early morning fire.

According to SFD, large flames were reported around 5:20 a.m. at the building. Crews responded and quickly took out the fire.

Firefighters say the cause is still under investigation, but the contents of the building are a total loss.