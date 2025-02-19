Local

Firefighters rescue people from snow covered tent

By April Hill
Homeless encampment
By April Hill

Several people in a homeless encampment had to be rescued by Tulsa firefighters during the winter storm.

Firefighters were called to the makeshift tent near the Arkansas River in west Tulsa after the people were unable to free themselves.

EMSA arrived and took them in to get medical treatment.

City outreach teams had previously visited the encampment, offering shelter and resources, but the individuals had declined assistance.

The Tulsa Fire Department continues to work alongside outreach teams to connect unsheltered individuals with available resources.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

More From KRMG

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!