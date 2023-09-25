Firefighters fight Downtown Tulsa building fire, cause under investigation

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters worked tirelessly from Saturday night into Sunday, spraying water on a building that caught on fire in Downtown Tulsa.

The Tulsa Fire Department says they believe the fire may have started in Hodges Bend before spreading to Lowood and adjoining apartment units.

“There was a concern about it spreading to the businesses adjoining but thankfully that firewall and those firefighters’ hard work kept that from doing so there,” said Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department.

Little said they responded to the fire around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday and were still working to put it out Sunday morning. He said they had to pull in extra manpower to fight it.

“In the thick of it we had 12 engines, six ladders, three district chiefs, a full command staff, deputy chiefs, and the fire chief, we called back an entire shift of off-duty firefighters because the demand was so great of these firefighters working and getting exhausted, so we’d rotate them out and have fresh bodies to send in,” said Little.

Little said the roof of the building collapsed, making it more difficult for crews to put out the fire.

“I anticipate that they should be here for some time today making sure there are no flare-ups making sure they get all those hotspots taken care of,” said Little.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Firefighters said they went through all the buildings and thankfully everybody was safely evacuated.

A GoFundMe was launched to help the owners of Lowood and Hodges Bend.