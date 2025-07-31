Firefighter, 2 others injured in west Tulsa house fire

A Tulsa firefighters and two others were hurt in a house fire Thursday, Tulsa firefighters said.

TFD said they got the call just after 1 p.m. to the home near W. 1st Street and S. Phoenix Avenue. According to firefighters, the initial call was reported to be a possible explosion.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy flames coming from the doors and windows, TFD said.

According to the fire department, one firefighter sustained minor burns and was taken to the hospital for evaluation and treatment. Two residents taken in for evaluation of their injuries, TFD added.

TFD said firefighters got the fire under control in about 18 minutes.

We’re told Fire Investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the fire.