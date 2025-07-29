Fire breaks out at Vista Shadow Mountain apartments overnight

Tulsa firefighters were called out to the Vista Shadow Mountain apartments at 61st and Memorial just after midnight last night, after a fire broke in one of the units at the vacant complex.

Fire crews kept it contained to one apartment, but District 7 City Councilor Lori Decter Wright posted on Facebook that she’s just as alarmed about the latest incident as the other people who live in the area.

The complex was the site of another fire in May of last year.

It’s been vacant for the past three years.

At a recent public meeting hosted by Decter Wright, people voiced concerns about safety issues with the complex.

She says she’s working to find out more from the Fire Marshal about what started the fire and also consulting with Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols on the best way to secure the complex.

The owner of the complex recently got permits to renovate the complex, but it’s not clear when that work will start.

