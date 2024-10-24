Final weekend of season coming up for Admiral Twin Drive-in

This upcoming weekend is the last weekend before the Admiral Twin Drive-in closes for the 2024 season.

With Halloween just around the corner, owner Blake Smith says they’re offering an array of scary movies for the last three days including “Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Hocus Pocus” on Friday and Saturday and then “Carrie” and “The Shining” on Sunday.

This season marked the 73rd anniversary for the iconic Tulsa drive-in theater.

Also, even though the movies end this weekend, Smith says they’re putting a massive Christmas lights display on the drive-in property for the first time called ‘Jolly Lane Lights.’

It starts on Friday, November 22nd and will feature a mile-long, drive-through display of lights and animated features.

You can find more information about Jolly Lane here.