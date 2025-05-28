Local

FEMA and the Small Business Administration help residents in Mannford apply for aid

By Matt Hutson
Mannford Fire, March 2025 (Crystal Kelly)
Residents and business owners affected by the wildfires earlier this year in Creek County are now able to apply for assistance through FEMA and the Small Business Administration (SBA).

On Tuesday, people could apply in person at the Disaster Loan Outreach Center set up at First Baptist Church of Mannford or online for either FEMA or SBA.

FEMA will provide individual assistance, and SBA will provide low interest loans to business owners.

Both organizations made a declaration to help people affected by the fires.

