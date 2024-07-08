FEMA disaster recovery center open in Claremore

CLAREMORE, Okla. — It’s been more than a month since an EF-3 tornado hit Claremore and people are still seeking help.

FEMA declared a disaster in Claremore on June 14. Since then, FEMA has put $1 million in relief funds in the hands of survivors to help get them back on their feet.

FEMA is taking the next step by opening a disaster recovery center to help more victims where they are. The disaster recovery center will help people in eight different counties.

Leyla Gulen, FEMA spokesperson, shared why the center is opening now.

“In response to damage and the destruction that occurred here in Rogers and seven other counties, we’ve decided to set up a disaster recovery center here in Claremore to help survivors recover, to help them to register for that FEMA assistance, said Gulen.

Saturday was the first day for the disaster recovery center located at the Rogers County Health Department in Claremore.

Gulen said the services are on a first come, first serve basis.

“We got 60 days from the day the declaration was approved which was June 14, so we are looking at the middle of August for people to apply for assistance. It’s best to start earlier rather than wait because that means you will have funds in your pocket that much quicker,” Gulen said.

When entering the disaster recovery center you must bring an ID, proof of ownership or renting, and proof of insurance.

Gulen said everyone should visit the center to find out what they may qualify for.

“So if you’re insured or underinsured, don’t be discouraged,” she said. “We want you to still come and you want to register because you just never know what may be waiting on the table for you.”

Gulen said the disaster recovery center will be available in Claremore until they no longer see a need, or the 60 days are up. Even when the center is not in Claremore, you have other options to get help.

“You can apply for assistance,” said Gulen. " You can go to our website, you can call us at 1-800-621-3362 or you can download the FEMA app.”

FEMA will also be going door to door asking if people need help.

“We want to make sure we are meeting people where they are, that we don’t miss a single survivor and that everyone is touched by the time our work is wrapped up here,” said Gulen.

FEMA will continue knocking on doors for the next couple of weeks.

FEMA says during times of disaster, fraud and scam attempts will increase. FEMA says they will never ask you for money.

If you have questions or think you are being scammed by someone pretending to be a part of FEMA, call 1-800-621-3362.