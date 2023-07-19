Feds approve Oklahoma’s request for assistance after June storms

The federal government has approved Governor Kevin Stitt’s request for disaster assistance for 19 counties related to the June wind storm and other severe weather.

FEMA public assistance will be available to municipalities, counties, tribes and rural electric cooperatives for debris removal, infrastructure and utility repairs, and other storm-related costs.

The counties included in this declaration are Beaver, Cimarron, Comanche, Cotton, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Jefferson, Love, Major, Mayes, McCurtain, Payne, Pushmataha, Rogers, Stephens, Tulsa, and Woodward.

The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management and Homeland Security said the storms resulted in more than $12.6 million in eligible damages and response costs in those 19 counties.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he’s grateful for more help.

“I want to thank the State for pursuing a federal declaration and for President Biden ultimately signing the disaster declaration today that will bring Tulsa much-needed federal assistance as our city continues to deal with the aftermath of the June 18 storm,” Bynum said.