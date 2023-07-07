Federal assistance offered to those who need helping paying for storm damage repairs

If you live in Tulsa or the surrounding area, you may have a few ways to get help paying for repairs after the recent wind storm.

First, the Small Business Administration is offering low-interest loans for businesses, non-profits, homeowners and renters.

Assistance in available in Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Creek, Grady, Kiowa, Okmulgee, Osage, Pawnee, Rogers, Stephens, Tillman, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington counties.

Businesses of all sizes and private nonprofit organizations can borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory and other business assets.

Additional funds may be available to businesses and homeowners to help make improvements that could prevent damage from future storms.

Disaster loans up to $200,000 are available to homeowners to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate. Homeowners and renters are eligible for up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged or destroyed personal property, including personal vehicles.

For businesses, interest rates can be as low as 4 percent, private non-profit organizations could see rates around 2.375 percent.

And homeowners and renters may be able to get rates at 2.5 percent with terms up to 30 years. Loan amounts and terms are set by SBA and are based on each applicant’s financial condition.

The deadline to apply for property damage is Sept. 1, 2023.

A disaster loan outreach center is open 9am to 6pm Monday - Friday at the Owen Park Community Center located at 560 N. Maybelle Ave. A second outreach center opens Monday at the Sand Springs Area Chamber of Commerce in the American Heritage Bank Conference Room. You can find the center at 109 N. Garfield Ave. in Sand Springs.

Download an application for SBA loans here

A second option for City of Tulsa residents comes in the form of HUD assistance with grants of up to $7,500 to help homeowners with emergency repairs related to the recent storm.

Tulsans can get help applying for the grants, residents can go to a workshop on July 11, 2023, at Martin Regional Library, 2601 S. Garnett Rd., from 3 – 5 p.m.

Assistance includes grants for:

Electrical

Plumbing

Roofs

Heating

Air Conditioning

Sewer Line Repair

To qualify, eligible homeowners who meet income guidelines must complete an application and return it to the City of Tulsa for review and verification.