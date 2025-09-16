FBI searching for fugitives accused of sexually abusing child in Pryor

The FBI is asking the public for help in finding two fugitives who are wanted for their alleged involvement in the sexual abuse of a child in Pryor between August 2018 and April 2019.

The FBI said a federal arrest warrant was issued for Larry and Gretchen Tennison in May 2021 after they were both charged with sexual abuse of a minor.

Larry has ties to Pryor, Norman, Bethany and McAlester, Oklahoma. He also has ties to Washington, Missouri and Maryland. The FBI said he is also known to ride motorcycles.

Gretchen has ties to Pryor and Sapulpa as well as Texas. The FBI said she is known to change her hair color often with different dyes and is heavily involved in online communities. Her hobbies include the production of art.

If you have any information about these individuals, you’re asked to contact your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online by clicking here.