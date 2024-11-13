FBI responds to false claims of attempting to poison electors in Oklahoma, Texas, and Missouri

WASHINGTON, D.C — The FBI released a statement in regard to a video that uses the Bureau’s name and seal to promote false claims that the organization was involved in an attempt to poison electors from several states, including Oklahoma.

The FBI was made aware of an additional video that misused their name and logo on Nov. 12.

They said this is the latest in a series of fabricated videos and statements falsely attributed to the FBI, which are designed to undermine the confidence Americans have in the election process.

The video used the FBI seal to make false claims about “an attempt to poison 20 electors in Texas, Missouri, and Oklahoma with anthrax spores.”

The video continued to allege that the falsely claimed attack was carried out using “letters containing powder with spores of a new modification of anthrax.”

The FBI works actively with its partners to counter actual attempted attacks using letters containing hazardous materials.

The FBI said this video is not authentic, is not from the FBI, and its contents are fake.

They said election integrity is among their highest priorities and the bureau is working closely with state and local law enforcement partners to respond to election threats and protect communities as Americans exercise their right to vote.

In a statement released by the FBI National Press Office, they said “attempts to deceive the public with false content about FBI threat assessments and activities aim to undermine our democratic process and erode trust in the electoral system.”

The FBI encouraged everyone to seek election and voting information from reliable sources, such as your local election board.

If you suspect criminal activity, they ask that you report that information to state or local law enforcement or by contacting the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (225-5324), or by submitting a tip online.

To submit an online tip, click here.