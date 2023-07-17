Father arrested in stabbing death of 15-year-old son in Sapulpa

SAPULPA, Okla. — A teen boy died and another was injured following a stabbing in Sapulpa on Saturday, police said.

Sapulpa police responded to a home on West Johnson for a possible stabbing around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday and found a 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy with stab wounds.

The victims were transported to a Tulsa hospital where the 15-year-old boy died from his injuries, police said in a statement.

The 16-year-old victim was treated and released, police said.

Sapulpa police confirmed Sunday that 53-year-old Richard Edward King was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of his 15-year-old son and for injuring the second victim.

Jacob Forbes, who lives nearby, said he was surprised it happen.

“Very surprised. It’s so quiet over here. I’ve lived here for two years and never heard a thing,” said Forbes.

He was shocked it happened so close to his home but still feels safe since it was between family.

“I feel safe in Sapulpa, you know, bad things just happen, you know, and that’s very unfortunate,” Forbes said.

Police have not yet released King’s relationship with the second teen.

Details about what led up to the stabbing have not been released.

King is now facing first-degree murder charges, police said.

Sapulpa Public Schools said the 15-year-old who died was a student at Sapulpa High School.

“Sapulpa Public Schools is devastated to learn of tragic events which took the life of a Sapulpa High School student on Saturday,” the school district said in a statement. “Our deepest sympathy and prayers are with the student’s loved ones, friends, teachers, and classmates during this incredibly difficult time.”

The school district said they will have a care station available for counseling services at Sapulpa High School library Sunday and Monday.

If students are unable to visit the care station or need additional support, the CREOKS mobile crisis unit can be reached at 1-877-327-3657.

Police said they plan to release more information on Monday.