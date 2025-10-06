Fatal Sunday Morning Crash in East Tulsa Leaves Two Dead

Two people are dead after a traffic accident in east Tulsa Sunday morning, according to the Tulsa Police Department.

The crash occurred after 2 a.m. involving a Jeep Wrangler and a Dodge Dakota. According to police, the Jeep was traveling eastbound on 21st Street and failed to stop for a red light and crashed into the Dodge which was traveling south on Memorial.

Both the driver and passenger of the Dodge were ejected from the vehicle. The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver was taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Police say the driver of the Jeep was not injured in the crash and a passenger only sustained minor injuries.

The investigation is currently ongoing and no arrest have been made at this time.

KRMG will continue to provide updates as they become available

