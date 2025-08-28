Fatal collision leaves one dead in Claremore

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says an 18-year-old is dead, following a motorcycle accident in Claremore.

The accident occurred around 6:44pm, Wednesday evening. OHP says Joseph Bethea traveling westbound on County Road (EW 450), on his Yamaha YZF-R6 motorcycle, at a high rate of speed. He then came upon a Nissan minivan, being driven by 33-year-old May Chang.

Troopers say the accident occurred when Bethea struck the back of the minivan. Chang was injured in the accident, and Bethea passed away due to his injuries.

KRMG will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

