Family members and notary public accused of exploiting elderly couple

Four people have been arrested by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office, accused of a multitude of crimes against an elderly couple.

The Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Wesley Moheng (pictured above), 38-year-old Tasha Tygart, and 18-year-old Corey Carter (pictured below) moved into the elderly family member’s home last year to supposedly take care of them.

Instead, the Sheriff’s Office says Moheng and Tygart got control of the couple’s bank accounts and credit cards.

And they say Moheng - with the help of a notary public, 61-year-old Brenda English (pictured below), who was also arrested - claimed ownership of the couple’s home and vehicles.

The Sheriff’s Office says, around $400,000 dollars in money and property were stolen in total.

They also say Moheng and Carter physically assaulted the male victim.

Moheng is facing charges of Abuse by Caretaker, Abuse/Exploitation/Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony, and Filing a False/Forged Instrument.

Tygart is facing charges of Abuse by Caretaker and Abuse/Exploitation/Neglect of a Vulnerable Adult.

English is facing a charge of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony.

Carter is facing a charge of Domestic Assault and Battery.

Tasha Tygart and Corey Carter Courtesy: Tulsa County Sheriff's Office