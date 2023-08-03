Local

Families raise $30,000 to battle child sex trafficking

By April Hill

Rally Cry Walk

Jenks, Okla. — Despite the heat, hundreds of people showed up for The Demand Project’s Rally Cry Walk at Jenks Riverwalk on Sunday.

KRMG partnered with The Demand Project for the event, which coincided with the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.

Participants took part in a walk and listened to a presentation on how to keep children safe from online predators.

The United State Department of Justice says child sex trafficking victims are often not recognized as victims and may be arrested and jailed.

The money raised on Sunday will go toward fighting the crime and building an advocacy center in Tulsa.

