Families hold rally in front of Tulsa City Hall to spread awareness on illicit drug overdoses

TULSA, Okla. — Families across Green Country are turning their grief into action.

Thursday morning, Families Supporting Families held its 8th annual fentanyl and illicit drug awareness rally in front of Tulsa City Hall. Delana Pritchard, secretary for Families Supporting Families, says the goal is to spread awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and drug overdose.

“Knowledge is everything,” says Pritchard. “So if we have the knowledge, then we can help prevent something else bad from happening. Without it, you don’t know. When these kids are innocent to it. They don’t know necessarily that this pill may have an illicit drug in it. That’s not what they went out to get. They went out to get annex or Percocet, just to ease the pain, or that’s what they think, and what happens is they die.”

Pritchard became involved in Families Supporting Families after her 24-year-old son, Gavin, died on August 31, 2022 from an illicit fentanyl overdose.

“We just hit the ground running after that. Whenever Diane reached out to us and asked if we wanted to be part of the group to share awareness, we were 100% on it. We were like, yes, we need to get out there and tell everyone that we can so this doesn’t happen to their loved one.”

She says the nonprofit has been a huge support group for her and her family.

“There’s a lot of us recently that have lost our children to elicit fentanyl poisoning. So that is a huge majority of us right now. And so we’re trying to we go into schools and we try to spread awareness, because back in 2022, when Gavin passed away, they weren’t really talking about it. And so we’re trying to make sure everybody knows that fentanyl is found. Illicit fentanyl is in seven out of ten illicit drugs, and they are lethal doses.”

During the rally, the nonprofit handed out resources, connections to support groups and Narcan, the overdose reversal drug.

“We’re going to be loud for our children. Everyone knows it’s going to be raining. I don’t care. We’re going to be there in our ponchos. We’re gonna share our stories. We’re gonna hand out information.”

The rally was held in front of Tulsa City Hall.