Fallen firefighter will have procession that goes through Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The funeral for a Disney firefighter has been set, which will include a procession that runs through Tulsa later today.

Assistant Fire Chief Billy Greenberry Sanders, 31, passed away on June 29 at his home in Eucha, Oklahoma. Visitation for Sanders will be held on Monday, July 7, from 6-8 p.m. at Mount Hermon Church, 42040 South 670 Road in Jay and a funeral service will be held on July 8 at 11 a.m. also at Mount Hermon Church.

A Fallen Firefighter Procession composed of family and friends will begin today at 4 p.m. and start at Ray Fransisco Embalming Service, located at 900 North Wheeling Avenue in Tulsa and will end at Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, 311 West Gray Street in Jay.

The route planned would start at 900 North Wheeling Avenue to North Utica Ave southbound, Interstate-244 eastbound into Interstate-44 eastbound, to US-412 West eastbound, to Highway 69 North (off of 412), to Adair, then turn right on State Highway-28 East toward Disney, going over the dam, passing by the Disney Fire and Police Station staying on State Highway-28 and going to State Hightway 20 eastbound towards Jay. The procession would then continue through Jay on Highway 59/10 to the stop light, then left passing the Jay Fire and EMS Department to Lawson’s Funeral Homes & Cremation Services.

If people want to pay their respects to Sanders, they are asked to stand along the side of the roads or parking lots throughout the route as the procession passes by.