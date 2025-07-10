Extremist group threatens to take weather radars offline

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City news station’s weather radar was attacked after an extremist group said it intends to “take as many NexRads offline as possible.”

KFOR in OKC reported the Southern Poverty Law Center has been monitoring the group known as “Veterans on Patrol.”

Southern Poverty Law Center’s Senior Research Analyst Rachel Goldwasser said the threats to take weather radars offline are relatively new.

“It started with the chemtrails and then it moved into Hurricane Helene,” said Goldwasser.

KFOR said the Oklahoma City Police Department could not confirm the attack on the local news station’s radar and the group’s threat are connected.

The group made similar threats around the time Hurricane Helene went through South Carolina.

“We intend to take as many NexRads offline as possible once our attack simulations have prepared us,” the group’s leader, Michael Lewis Arthur Meyer, posted.

Goldwasser said Meyer has now moved to Oklahoma.

Meyer has been arrested several times and has been outspoken in the past on issues that have revealed to be conspiracy theories, KFOR reported.

“He’s become very vehemently against the military and its members, and I do think that could pose a danger in the future as well,” said Goldwasser.

Sebastian Torres with the Cooperative Institute for Severe and High-Impact Weather Research has worked with weather radars for decades.

“Our goal is to provide the best information that we can to our forecasters so that they can make the best interpretation of that data and issue timely warnings to save lives and property. You don’t see it. There’s nothing that can be done to change things,” said Torres.

Police said they are aware of the group and the threats made on social media. As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made directly connected to the radar attack.