Local

Extreme heat keeping EMSA crews busy

By Glenn Schroeder

Emsa Ambulance (Courtesy of EMSA)

By Glenn Schroeder

The scorching heat is really taking a toll on a lot of us this summer, and EMSA has the numbers to back it up.

On Thursday EMSA paramedics responded to 6 heat-related illness calls, transporting 4 patients to the hospital.

Year-to-date EMSA crews have responded to more than 300 suspected heat-related calls in Tulsa, transporting 183 patients to local hospitals.

The current EMSA Medical Heat Alert is scheduled to expire Sunday, August 27.

EMSA issues medical heat alerts when paramedics respond to five more more calls in a 24 hour period.



Listen

news

weather

traffic

mobile apps

Everything you love about krmg.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!